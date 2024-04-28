Tortellini Soup Is A Cozy Bowl Of Joy You Can Make With Just 3 Ingredients
During those cold nights when you want nothing more than to wrap yourself in a blanket and indulge in something warm, you need a delicious comfort meal. Unfortunately, those nights tend to coincide with the times where you don't have enough energy to whip up something from scratch. If you're feeling lazy but want a robust dish, tortellini soup is the answer — and it only takes three ingredients and less than 15 minutes to make.
The ingredient list is quite simple: just some stock, store-bought tortellini, and leafy greens. Still, it's hearty, somewhat nutritious, and one of the best salves after a long day. All you need to do is simmer some store-bought stock or leftover homemade chicken stock. Once boiling, throw in the tortellini and let it cook for about six minutes or until it rises to the top. In the last one or two minutes, toss in some spinach and allow it to wilt.
Within only 10 to 15 minutes, you'll have a lunch or dinner that's cozy and delightful. The stock and cheese in the tortellini should bring enough flavor, but you can always use a few quick additions to elevate the soup. A touch of balsamic vinegar brings out a bright acidity in tortellini soup, and some red pepper flakes and dollops of sour cream bring a fiery heat that's soothed by the cool, tangy spread.
Easy ways to dress up tortellini soup
Stock, tortellini, and spinach are more than enough to create a hearty meal, but some extra ingredients will elevate the soup with little effort. If you prefer your soup to be on the creamy side, you can adapt a chicken and tortellini vegetable soup recipe without having to do any chopping whatsoever. Saute jarred minced garlic before stirring in tomato paste and deglazing the pot with chicken stock. Once the stock is boiling, toss in the tortellini, followed by some frozen broccoli and carrots. Towards the end, stir in shredded rotisserie chicken and a splash of cream.
Using pre-cooked meat is a quick way to bulk up tortellini soup, and it's even better when it's incredibly flavorful. Sliced Italian sausage brings an herbaceous, mildly sweet touch to the soup. Add it around the same time as the pasta so the stock can take in all the flavors. Throw in some frozen peas and top off the soup with a sprinkle of mozzarella.
For a vegetarian-friendly tortellini soup, creamy canned white beans are the perfect addition. Once the tortellini is boiling, toss them in, followed by a helping of canned diced tomatoes. Stir in chopped kale and finish off the dish with red pepper flakes and lemon zest.