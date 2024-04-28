Tortellini Soup Is A Cozy Bowl Of Joy You Can Make With Just 3 Ingredients

During those cold nights when you want nothing more than to wrap yourself in a blanket and indulge in something warm, you need a delicious comfort meal. Unfortunately, those nights tend to coincide with the times where you don't have enough energy to whip up something from scratch. If you're feeling lazy but want a robust dish, tortellini soup is the answer — and it only takes three ingredients and less than 15 minutes to make.

The ingredient list is quite simple: just some stock, store-bought tortellini, and leafy greens. Still, it's hearty, somewhat nutritious, and one of the best salves after a long day. All you need to do is simmer some store-bought stock or leftover homemade chicken stock. Once boiling, throw in the tortellini and let it cook for about six minutes or until it rises to the top. In the last one or two minutes, toss in some spinach and allow it to wilt.

Within only 10 to 15 minutes, you'll have a lunch or dinner that's cozy and delightful. The stock and cheese in the tortellini should bring enough flavor, but you can always use a few quick additions to elevate the soup. A touch of balsamic vinegar brings out a bright acidity in tortellini soup, and some red pepper flakes and dollops of sour cream bring a fiery heat that's soothed by the cool, tangy spread.