A Touch Of Balsamic Vinegar Brings Out A Bright Acidity In Tortellini Soup

Whether chasing off winter chills or simply craving the warmth of a hearty meal, there's nothing quite like a creamy tomato tortellini soup. It embodies the essence of home cooking in a nourishing bowl of goodness while combining the flavors you love: saucy tomatoes, fresh veggies, aromatic herbs, and cheesy tortellini. But there's one little secret splash that kicks things way up while also brightening the overall tone of the dish.

That sassy something likely inhabits your pantry or refrigerator door already, and it originated in Italy, just like the tortellini soup bubbling on your stovetop. It's the lusciously dark, intensely flavored balsamic vinegar. Because balsamic is so robust, it only takes a couple of dashes to have a transformative effect on soup. If you're the measuring type of chef, start with two teaspoons, let it rest in the soup for a couple of minutes, then either leave it be or keep on splashing and dashing.

Just be careful not to overpower all those other tasty components of a creamy homemade tortellini soup. It also helps to remember that, although balsamic vinegar can be seductively sweet depending on aging and fermentation methods, it's still acidic. This makes the tomatoes in the soup pop with flavor, but you don't want so much acid that it detracts from the rich and smooth status of your soup.