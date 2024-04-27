Can You Freeze Canned Baked Beans?

Freezing food is an excellent way to reduce waste and extend the life of meals you enjoy. Canned baked beans are no exception, whichever baked bean brand you rank the best. But before you pop your can of baked beans in the freezer, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure they freeze well and taste good when thawed. First off, you should never freeze beans in the tin you bought them in. The metal can't handle the expansion that happens when food freezes, which could lead to the can bursting. Instead, transfer the beans to a freezer-safe dish or tub. Glass or plastic containers with airtight lids work best, but you can also use freezer bags if you remove as much air as possible.

Another method to freeze canned baked beans is rinsing and draining the beans first. This step removes excess sodium from the canned beans. After rinsing, put the beans in an airtight container and add just enough water to cover them to help maintain their moisture. Regardless of which method you choose, when transferring the beans into a rigid container, leave some space at the top. As they freeze, the beans and sauce or water will expand, and you don't want your container to crack. Finally, label the container with the contents and date. Baked beans can stay frozen for up to six months. Beyond that, they may still be safe to eat, but their texture and flavor might not be as good.