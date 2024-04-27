The 1950s' Souper Burger Sandwich Combines 2 Everyday Dishes

The 1950s was a creative time in the culinary world. Sure, we got long-lasting treats like candy corn and caramel apples from this decade, but we also saw the popularity of polarizing concoctions like Jell-O salad, creamed onions and peas, and salmon casserole surprise. And if you were a burger lover in the '50s, there's a chance you tried the souper mushroom burger. Yes, you heard us right — this creation was dubbed a "souper" burger for its inclusion of cream of mushroom soup, of which an entire can was mixed into and poured on top of the patties.

This specific recipe was naturally created by Campbell's, a proprietor of cream of mushroom soup. To make the meal, you'd mix a quarter of the can in with the meat, minced onion, breadcrumbs, an egg, and parsley. Then once the patties were cooked, you'd mix the rest of the can with a quarter cup of water, then pour the diluted soup on top of the burgers. If this sounds a bit off-putting, keep in mind that the topping is similar to a roux or gravy, making the dish reminiscent of a Salisbury steak. So, if you like creamy additions to your burgers, you may have enjoyed this souper edition.