Noma Projects Spills The Details On New Products And Potential Plans - Exclusive Interview

Frebel: One particular product used on this trip hasn't been released yet: the pumpkin seed praline. It will be [for sale starting] in October.

So we have our club Taste Buds, which is a small group of people we share things we are very, very excited about with. Because just because we are excited about it doesn't mean the rest of the world is excited about it, and also we sometimes go down a rabbit hole so deep where it's like, one particular serving on this one particular thing and we love it, but in the end, it doesn't translate to the rest of the world. So we share these things with Taste Buds and then, according to their feedback, we decide what to do. Taste Buds loved the pumpkin seed praline.

I wasn't expecting it to be liquid.

Frebel: It's funny you say that, we had a big debate about it. For some praline is a praline; for others a praline is a liquid. And to be honest, we just followed our gut feeling and what we called it intuitively at the restaurant.

Can you explain a bit about how it's made?

Frebel: At the restaurant, we use a lot of fresh-pressed pumpkin seed oil. So every morning we press for the evening service and — I'm not sure if you have seen a nut oil press but you are extracting the oil, which is dripping out the bottom, and then there is a very dry pulp being pushed out on the other end.

Like when you cold press juice.

Frebel: Yes. And it's quite tasteless. So we have lots of pumpkin seed oil leftovers, pulp, and we took it as one of those tasks. How can we repurpose what normally goes into the trash? We thought about it and went "Okay you're extracting oil, and pralines are usually made of nuts or seeds which are high in oil content." Maybe it's a downside, but it could also be a benefit, to dream a different praline. Because now we can add any oil. So we started playing around with different oils that are unique to Noma and we ended up taking the dried pulp and adding green parsley oil, spruce wood oil, and raw sugar, and then stone-grinding it for two days.

Oh wow that's it? The flavor, it tastes like pumpkin pie — which I know is not a thing other places — but it tastes like a really well-made, homemade pumpkin pie.