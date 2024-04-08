Noma Projects To Launch A Pop-Up Series For One Week In NYC

For the past decade, Copenhagen's Noma has been one of the top culinary destinations in the world. For foodies in the U.S. who want a taste of its famously creative menu, the trip just got a little bit shorter, as Noma Projects has announced a series of pop-ups in New York City. A multi-time winner of The World's Best Restaurant award, Noma recently announced that it would close in 2024, but the Noma name is not dead. Instead, chef René Redzepi said the restaurant is planning to refocus its business on research and development for Noma Projects, a retail and e-commerce brand created to help share the kitchen's culinary knowledge around the world. While this has taken the form of products like corn yuzu hot sauce and mushroom garum, Noma Projects has also been participating in pop-ups, like a recent one-day event in London.

Well, sorry England, but the U.S. has you beat, as Noma Project's NYC pop-ups will feature six full days of events running from Sunday, April 14 to Friday, April 19. The Noma experiences won't all be at restaurants, either, as the series kicks off at Upper East Side independent bookstore Kitchen Arts & Letters. Redzepi and chefs Mette Søberg and Junichi Takahashi will attend and sign copies of Noma cookbooks, including "Noma 2.0: Vegetable, Forest, Ocean." For those planning to attend, $5 tickets were purchasable in advance, with the cost being deducted from any in-store purchases during the event, though it has already sold out.