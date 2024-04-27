Green Tea Powder Infuses Robust Herby Flavor Into Your Homemade Pasta

Green matcha powder isn't just for drinks. Your next batch of homemade pasta — whether it be delicate angel hair noodles or square ravioli pieces — is in for a tasty upgrade. Not only can adding a pinch of colorful tea powder to your bowls of raw pasta dough add a fun hue to tonight's dinner plates, but the extra ingredient can also help build depth of flavor with little effort. The green appearance of the pasta is sure to perk up a summer menu or can be used appropriately to celebrate holidays and special events, and the added ingredient won't overwhelm the overall taste of your dish.

When introducing the colorful powder to your pasta dough, start with two or three tablespoons of the tea powder and blend in a food processor with two cups of flour and two or three eggs. Salt to taste. Should you require a greater or lesser amount of homemade pasta, adjust the proportions of ingredients accordingly. Depending on the type of pasta you may want a brighter-hued finish, so you can add more matcha powder to land at the intensity of color you have in mind.