How Much Vermouth Is Too Much In A Cocktail?

Besides the five basic liquors stashed in the well at a bar — tequila, vodka, rum, whiskey, and gin — the most common ingredient in the cabinet is probably vermouth. In most American dives, patrons aren't ordering it on the rocks; its main purpose is to be a building block in cocktails. Even if you love a touch of vermouth in your drinks, though, you'd do best not to overdo it.

There's a lot to know about vermouth, but the basics are that it's a fortified wine (wine plus a neutral spirit) infused with aromatics, primarily wormwood, the same stuff in absinthe. Vermouth can be Italian (sweeter with a red color) or French (dry with a clear hue), but even the sweeter variety has dry, botanical flavors and a not-so-negligible 13% to 22% alcohol by volume. It's a subtle yet powerful ingredient, and a little can go a long way.

Perhaps the most famous vermouth cocktail is the martini. The terms "dry" or "wet" martini refer to how much vermouth is used (drier means less vermouth). Without enough vermouth, a martini is little more than a glass of gin with an olive — but with too much, this clean and balanced drink becomes too floral and herbal. Think of vermouth as the Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actor: Just because it isn't in the spotlight doesn't mean the show can go on without it. If you're using more than 1 ½ ounces in your cocktail, though, it's probably too much.