Why Geoffrey Zakarian Always Serves French Toast With Berries

A fluffy, sweet French toast is the ultimate decadent brunch. This rich, custardy bread dish is simple to make and is always a crowd-pleaser. Whether you spruce it up as a Nutella French toast or stick with a classic French toast recipe, you're guaranteed to have a sweet yet satisfying breakfast. Geoffrey Zakarian, co-host of The Kitchen, keeps his French toast simple. You won't find an excess of toppings or additions on it, just a side of berries.

"I only serve warm maple syrup and a bowl of sliced strawberries or whole blueberries on the side," Zakarian explained to Tasting Table. "The freshness is a nice balance for the richness of the French toast and maple syrup. Bon appétit!"

The custard base of French toast can be very filling. The berries' acidity cuts through this density and offers a different textural element. Berries have a nice, plump mouthfeel that contrasts with the bread's softness to create a satisfying combination. Serve some sausage or bacon alongside the meal for saltiness, and you have a near-perfect balance for your meal's flavor palate.