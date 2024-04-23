How Long Can You Store Cream Cheese Frosting After Opening?
Classic cream cheese frosting is kind of special. A hefty swirl of it on top of red velvet cupcakes or an orangey carrot cake covered in a layer of this thick, sweet, and creamy garnish is a favorite for celebratory desserts. And when you can't make it yourself, there are plenty of store-bought cream cheese frosting brands lining grocery store shelves to choose from. But if you are a little overzealous and open more than you can use, you may wonder how long you can store it.
According to both Betty Crocker and Pillsbury, if you store it in an airtight container in the fridge, their cream cheese frosting should last for about two weeks. Duncan Hines has a much longer shelf life. As long as you cover and refrigerate their cream cheese frosting it can be good for up to 30 days. Duncan Hines goes on to note that one can of their frosting will cover 24 cupcakes or two 8 or 9 inch layers of cake.
Use your leftovers
It's nor recommended that you store your cream cheese frosting in a piping bag, that is unless you place it in an airtight plastic bag and store it in the fridge, But, because these canned versions don't contain real cream cheese, their shelf life is much longer than if you had made it from scratch. That said, all foods can go bad. You can tell when your opened can of store-bought cream cheese frosting has gone sour by checking to see if there is mold growth or if the smell or color is off.
If you do plan on using it for your brunch-friendly carrot cake waffles and cream cheese glaze or drizzled over your milk bread French toast, simply take your container out of the fridge and allow it to warm to room temperature. You should also give it a stir in case anything has separated or break out the beaters and whip some air into it. If you have no plans to use your leftover container of cream cheese frosting, you can freeze it. Simply put it in a freezer-safe airtight plastic bag and keep frozen for up to three months.