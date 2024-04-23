How Long Can You Store Cream Cheese Frosting After Opening?

Classic cream cheese frosting is kind of special. A hefty swirl of it on top of red velvet cupcakes or an orangey carrot cake covered in a layer of this thick, sweet, and creamy garnish is a favorite for celebratory desserts. And when you can't make it yourself, there are plenty of store-bought cream cheese frosting brands lining grocery store shelves to choose from. But if you are a little overzealous and open more than you can use, you may wonder how long you can store it.

According to both Betty Crocker and Pillsbury, if you store it in an airtight container in the fridge, their cream cheese frosting should last for about two weeks. Duncan Hines has a much longer shelf life. As long as you cover and refrigerate their cream cheese frosting it can be good for up to 30 days. Duncan Hines goes on to note that one can of their frosting will cover 24 cupcakes or two 8 or 9 inch layers of cake.