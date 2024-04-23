For A Silky Smooth Cream Of Celery Soup, Combine These 2 Refrigerator Staples

Looking for a dish that's light, but not too light; filling, but not too filling? A creamy vegetable soup is your answer. Thanks to its base, it's thicker than your basic brothy concoction, making it a good choice for an entrée, yet it's not so heavy as to ruin your appetite if you plan on serving it as an appetizer. Simply put, it serves as the perfect go-between on your dining table for lunch, dinner, and beyond.

Of these versatile veggie creations, we're partial to a nourishing cream of celery soup. Flavor-wise, you can count on it to deliver the bright, grassy notes of the stalky vegetable with a warm and savory twist. But the real key to a good cream of celery soup lies in its delectably smooth and creamy mouthfeel, which instantly takes its taste to a decadent new level. While it can seem difficult to nail the texture of a delicate dish such as this, fret not — Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye has let us in on the secret combo that ensures you get the perfect silky smooth soup, every time.

In her recipe for cream of celery soup, Rye recommends combining both whole milk and half-and-half to the vegetable blend in order to achieve a dish that's velvety, creamy, and totally crave-worthy. The best part? You'll probably find these ingredients in your refrigerator already.