White Carnation: The Drink That Makes Creamsicle Dreams Come True

The white carnation cocktail may be named after a flower, but its true inspiration lies in a childhood favorite treat: The orange creamsicle. White carnations combine vodka, peach schnapps (specifically Mathilde Péche), orange juice, soda water, and a splash of heavy cream for a refreshing drink that's sweet, a little citrusy, and ultra creamy. To assemble, add the vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and ice to a mixing glass and stir, then strain into an ice-filled highball glass and top with the heavy cream and soda water. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and an orange wheel to serve.

Befitting of its jolly taste, this orange creamsicle-inspired treat features a proportionately accessible strength, clocking in at a 12% ABV, on par with another O.J.-centric cocktail, the screwdriver. Since orange juice is the star of the show here, opt for fresh-squeezed to get the best flavor — and, in the same vein, there's no need to waste your top-shelf vodka in this cheerful sipper.

Some bartenders add an egg white for a frothy mouthfeel, which is made even more interesting with the addition of the fizzy soda water, preventing the white carnation from becoming too rich and keeping it light. However, if you choose to add an egg white or aquafaba, keep in mind that you'll need to assemble your white carnation in a cocktail shaker rather than a mixing glass. To do this, combine all the ingredients except for the soda water and vigorously wet-shake, then strain into that same ice-filled highball glass and top with the soda water.