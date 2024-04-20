Taco Bell Welcomes Back Nacho Fries With Secret Aardvark Collab

Nacho Fries, one of Taco Bell's most popular — and elusive — menu items, are returning with a new condiment. The fast food company has announced a partnership with Secret Aardvark, a Portland-based hot sauce brand, to ring in the latest offering of the seasoned spuds with a specially developed Serrabanero Ranch sauce, touted to be a zesty blend of classic ranch sauce, green tomatoes, roasted tomatillos serrano, and green habanero peppers for some kick.

In addition to the new ranch sauce, the $4.99 Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries will come loaded with slow-roasted chicken, a three-cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, and pico de gallo. Per a press release, the latest iteration of the dish will hit Taco Bell restaurants nationwide on April 25 and be available through the summer, making it the dish's longest run on menus to date.

This isn't the first time the Mexican spice-seasoned potatoes have been given a tasty twist in collaboration with a buzzy condiment brand. In the fall of 2022, Taco Bell teamed up with Truff to introduce spicy truffle Nacho Fries while in the spring of 2023, the chain collabed with Yellowbird hot sauce to debut Nacho Fries with a Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce. Last fall, Taco Bell also released a "grilled cheese" version of the dish that was smothered in a melty blend of mozzarella, Monterey pepper jack, and cheddar. Safe to say, the latest release follows the tradition of creative flavor combos.