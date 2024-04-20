How To Build A Real Barbecue Pit At Home, According To Pat Martin - Exclusive

If you're looking to start smoking food at home, it can be hard to decide what kind of equipment to use. You could smoke on something as simple and cheap as a Weber kettle grill or shell out thousands for a fancy electronically-controlled pellet smoker connected to an app. Pat Martin, the pitmaster behind Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint, thinks you should skip buying a smoker and smoke meat the way he does: On a pit.

Martin told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview that building your own barbecue pit is easy and only requires simple materials from a home improvement store. All you need to do is make an enclosure for burning wood and lay a makeshift grill grate on top of it to hold the food. For the enclosure, Martin recommends making the walls with stacked cinder blocks, as the air pockets inside cinder blocks provide good insulation. Just make sure to stack the blocks dry and not mortar them together. "A pit with no mortar ... breathes 360 degrees around. You don't have as many hotspots, you have a more even cook, and it's less work," he explains. Martin prefers this to a pre-built metal smoker, which has less ventilation.

As for the grill part of the pit, you can simply balance some rebar and a section of chainlink fence on top of your enclosure. Build a fire inside the cinderblock walls, and you have yourself a functional homemade smoking rig.