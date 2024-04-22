Why You Might Not Want To Use A Dark Pan To Make Brown Butter

If you are new to the process, making brown butter can be intimidating, but it's an important skill to hone whether you are making brown butter shrimp pasta or brown butter banana bread. Making a "beurre noisette" (which is a fancy French phrase for brown butter) requires three things: butter, a pan, and your stovetop. However, not all pans are created equal, and you are going to want to shun using a dark pan or skillet. This is because when you are melting those fat solids down until they turn golden brown, you need to be able to detect that subtle change in color.

With a dark pan, it can be a challenge to see the contrast of color as your butter browns. If you can't see the color clearly, you might burn your butter or stop short of reaching the right shade of brown. This means that you should stay away from your favorite cast iron skillet or pans that have a Teflon coating.