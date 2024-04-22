Brighten Up Your Spring Dishes With Purple Cauliflower

The humble cauliflower has experienced a resurgence in its popularity in recent times as home cooks experiment with making cauli rice, roasted cauliflower steaks, and even cauliflower pizza crusts. However, as delicious as this versatile veg may be, its creamy color doesn't pop on the plate unless it's been slathered in spices and sauces. An awesome way to create striking spring dishes that catch the eye is to switch your classic cauli for a gutsier purple cauliflower.

The arresting color of purple cauliflower is enough to stop you in your tracks at the produce market. The stunning purple pigment in this cruciferous vegetable is derived from a special antioxidant called anthocyanin. This clever flavonoid is also present in other purple-colored foods, such as berries, plums, eggplant, and red cabbage.

While the color of purple cauliflower is distinctive, its flavor is virtually the same as its white counterpart — although some say it has a softer texture and mildly nuttier taste to white cauliflower when cooked. This means you can use purple cauliflower in any of your regular cauli dishes, such as cauliflower cheese or crispy cauliflower Parmesan, without worrying about a change in its overall flavor or texture. However, be mindful that purple cauliflower can lose its intensely vibrant hue when cooked too long — the purple mellows out into a bluey green tinge instead of remaining vibrantly amethyst. Sauteing, grilling, or charring it in dry heat helps it retain as much of its beautiful magenta-like color as possible.