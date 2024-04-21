Transform Frozen Tater Tots Into A Savory Appetizer With One Extra Ingredient

Originating as a frozen snack made from excess french fry scraps, tater tots are now their own beloved fried potato category. They are just as popular in the frozen food aisle as on fast food and burger-stand menus. While they are the perfect convenient snack to pop in the oven on a whim, you can also transform frozen tater tots into a savory, two-ingredient appetizer by wrapping them in bacon.

Tater tots are bite-sized snacks, so they're already ideally sized and portioned for an appetizer. Their earthy fried potato flavor will complement bacon's smoky, umami-rich decadence. Plus, the bacon will add another layer of crunch to the crispy exterior of the tater tot while the bacon grease will infuse both flavor and creaminess into its pillowy pulp.

You can make enough bacon-wrapped tater tots for a large dinner party with a single batch. To execute this simple recipe, you'll only need six strips of bacon for 24 tater tot appetizers because it only takes a quarter of a strip of bacon to wrap each tater tot. Cut the bacon horizontally into fourths, wrapping each quarter-strip around a thawed tater tot. Stick a toothpick through the tater tot to conjoin the edges of the bacon, placing the tot seam-side down on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Then, bake them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes. Flip the tots halfway through the baking process for even cooking and crisping.