Ina Garten Gives Cosmos A Blood Orange Twist For A Satisfyingly Tart Taste
Even a drink recipe as classic as the cosmopolitan is due for a little dress-up party now and then. For a recipe that Carrie and her "Sex and the City" friends might approve of, hostess-with-the-mostess Ina Garten has put a colorful, tart twist on the New York City favorite. The color of this tangy, zesty beverage is perfect for cocktail hour.
With vodka, richly hued blood orange juice, Cointreau, and freshly squeezed juice from cut limes, Garten has shown us the path to a happy hour bound to set a positive pace for the rest of the evening. Shaken with ice, strained, and served in chilled martini glasses, these good-looking cocktails will be drowned quickly at your event. Amplify the colorful presentation with the peels from blood oranges, and you may never return to a regular cosmo again. The best part? Make a batch of the recipe to pour drinks in quick succession out of a glass pitcher that shows off your ingenuity behind your home bar.
In Garten we trust
Ina Garten has given us plenty of tips for delicious cocktails, and her version of a spruced-up cosmo is no different. Easy to make and fast to pour, the recipe can free up some of your mental space so you can enjoy the party yourself or attend to filling empty glasses in your guests' hands. The best cocktails are balanced, and this blood orange creation delivers, offering up satisfying swallows of a sweet and tart flavor profile with the mouthfeel cosmo-drinkers have come to love and expect.
Buy more blood oranges than what you think you'll need. We can't guarantee these drinks will be sipped slowly, as the vibrant color holds appeal long before the beverage reaches lips. Once you've mastered Garten's recipe, you can flex your creative muscles by plopping Luxardo Maraschino cherries into martini glasses for a more decadent, sweeter garnish. Those looking for drinks with a feistier attitude can try adding tequila to their drink shakers for a party that is sure to begin well.