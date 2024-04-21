Ina Garten Gives Cosmos A Blood Orange Twist For A Satisfyingly Tart Taste

Even a drink recipe as classic as the cosmopolitan is due for a little dress-up party now and then. For a recipe that Carrie and her "Sex and the City" friends might approve of, hostess-with-the-mostess Ina Garten has put a colorful, tart twist on the New York City favorite. The color of this tangy, zesty beverage is perfect for cocktail hour.

With vodka, richly hued blood orange juice, Cointreau, and freshly squeezed juice from cut limes, Garten has shown us the path to a happy hour bound to set a positive pace for the rest of the evening. Shaken with ice, strained, and served in chilled martini glasses, these good-looking cocktails will be drowned quickly at your event. Amplify the colorful presentation with the peels from blood oranges, and you may never return to a regular cosmo again. The best part? Make a batch of the recipe to pour drinks in quick succession out of a glass pitcher that shows off your ingenuity behind your home bar.