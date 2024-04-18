We Tried The Limited-Edition Indigo's Hour Bourbon Whiskey From Orphan Barrel

Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. prides itself on giving true whiskey lovers a rite of passage to coveted, collector-worthy bottles. On its website, the brand claims these iterations are made from rare whiskeys "nearly forgotten in the back of rickhouses and distilleries" and said to be salvaged for public consumption. With its newest limited-edition release, Indigo's Hour 18-year-old Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Orphan Barrel indeed seems to be offering something unique. And like all of the Orphan Barrel spirits that have come before it, the supply is finite.

At an intimate launch event held in New York City in April 2024, where I was able to try this bourbon whiskey, Diageo's brand ambassador Jeff Parrott spoke about Indigo's Hour as an example of a spirit that apparently starts as something simple — an unaged, new make spirit — and suggested that once it goes through the distilling and aging process, something distinctive emerges. It's seemingly meant to be shared, then, with those who genuinely appreciate a whiskey with a history that can actually be followed and pinpointed on a map.

Like the dazzling butterfly that graces the label, wings akimbo, Indigo's Hour is portrayed as a desired spirit, assuming you can catch it. But how does this bourbon whiskey hold up to Orphan Barrel's mission?