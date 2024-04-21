If You're Not Adding Beer To Your Bloody Mary, You're Missing Out, According To A Cicerone

Tried and true bloody marys are one of the most beloved brunch cocktails, and mixologists have taken creative liberties with their recipes. Not only have they swapped spirits, as is the case with the tequila-spiked bloody maria, but the mix itself has also taken on countless forms. Yet another tasty, boozy improvement to bloody marys that you should try is to top it off with beer.

There's no better expert to recommend this delicious trick than Lindsay Jo Whirley, the assistant director at Newfields Historical Nature and Arts Center and a certified cicerone. If you're wondering what a cicerone is, it's essentially a sommelier of beer. In an interview with Tasting Table, Whirley proclaimed, "I REALLY love my bloody mary topped with beer."

She utilizes her hard-earned cicerone certification to break down the best type of beer to pair with the spicy, umami-rich ingredients in bloody mary mix. Whirley tops off her bloody mary with "either a couple ounces of a smooth dark porter or a generous pour of something like Miller High Life." Of course, there's a drastic difference between these two types of beers: Miller High Life is a light, crisp, and bubbly lager, with a subtle flavor, while porters are full-bodied, thick, and have a complex and ultra-rich palate. So, how do you decide which of the two types of beer to use? Whirley says that it depends on the other ingredients in your bloody mary.