A Chef-Approved Guide To Pairing Mushrooms And Wine In Savory Sauces

While pairing wine with a specific meal is a longstanding tradition that mutually benefits both the drink and the food, the same concept applies when using wine as an ingredient in savory sauces. Mushrooms are arguably one of the most savory, umami-rich sauce components that the right wine pairing will really enhance. That said, there are dozens of types of mushrooms and even more types of wine. Luckily, an expert chef has given us a thorough guide to pairing mushrooms and wine in sauces.

In an interview with Tasting Table, Kieron Hales, chef and co-owner of the Michigan wedding venue Zingerman's Cornman Farms, proclaims, "By considering the specific characteristics of the mushrooms you're using, you can select a wine that enhances your sauce." The characteristics Hales refers to are the texture, flavor, and intensity of the mushroom in question.

In a comprehensive guide to wine and mushroom pairings, Hales' strategy is to match the intensity of a mushroom's flavor with an equally intense, full-bodied wine while also choosing a wine with tasting notes that complement the earthy umami-richness of the specific mushroom. He asserts that by choosing the best wine and mushroom pairing in a sauce, you're effectively "creating a more cohesive and flavorful dish." Whether you're adding mushrooms to a bordelaise sauce for steak, a hearty beef stew, or an elegant coq a vin, Hales' handy guide will help you make the most of your dish.