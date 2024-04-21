There's No Right Or Wrong Way To Experiment With Bourbon Flavors, According To An Expert

We've tried enhancing bourbon with vanilla beans and infusing some of our favorite bottles with dates, but our tinkerings got us wondering if there's a chance our experimentations could go bad. Should we be trying to bring out unique tasting notes in the small-batch bourbons we picked up from the store? Or is it better to leave the added drizzles of honey for some of the bourbons under $50 that we have stocked behind our home bars? Can a basic bourbon be improved with added flavor? Thankfully, Executive Bourbon Steward Chris Blatner, Founder of Urban Bourbonist, LLC and Executive Director of Bourbon Charity, came to the rescue to soothe a few of our anxieties.

Blatner assures us that we are on the right track with our imaginative boozy undertakings. "Yes, adding additional flavorings can work, but it's all experimentation," he encourages. "Use an old bottle, add some bourbon, and experiment with different levels of added flavor until you find something that you like."