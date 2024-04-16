After David Chang's Chili Crunch Fiasco, Fly By Jing Makes Moves To Increase Accessibility

David Chang has apologized to the AA and NHPI communities for being a "trademark bully" after his company, Momofuku, sent out cease and desist letters to smaller Asian companies for using the words "chili crunch" to name or describe their chili crisp products. Momofuku owns the trademark rights to "chile crunch" and had previously applied for the trademark "chili crunch" as well. "We're not going to enforce the trademark," Chang said in his podcast. "And by doing so, it's possible that it becomes a generic term, and nobody can own it."

While Momofuku will no longer wage its "chili crunch" trademark war, it will retain its "chile crunch" trademark. It also remains unclear what will happen to the smaller Asian-owned brands that had received cease and desist letters. Amid this chili crunch fiasco, Fly By Jing, an Asian and female-owned brand known for premium Sichuan chili crisp products, has emerged as a hero and voice amongst AA and NHPI small businesses.

Recently, Fly By Jing has effectively lowered prices across major retailers such as Target, Whole Foods, Albertsons Safeway, and Sprouts. It launched in over 2,000 Walmart locations, offering its best-selling sauces at a new low price of $9.98. This expansion and price reduction is part of Fly By Jing's founder Jing Gao's mission to "introduce Americans to the electric flavors of her home province of Sichuan, China, and to dispel modern stereotypes surrounding Chinese cuisine," as per a press release.