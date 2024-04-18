The Traditional Treat Used To Welcome Guests In Greece

Sweet gummy treats have long been a warm welcome within Greece. Before you'd start tucking into plates of Greek food, powdered sugar-dusted candies known as loukoumi were offered with Greek coffee and a cup of water. In traditional homes, you may still find them served, and the term has made its way into everyday conversation to describe beautiful and tasty things. Though the treats may not be as frequently served today, these small bites — small enough to fit onto a spoon — have become synonymous with hospitality in Greece and can be found easily in shops and sold as souvenirs.

Throughout Greece, many different kinds of loukoumi recipes can be found. Traditional makers don't use additives or chemical sweeteners in their recipes, opting instead to use rose sugar made from rose petals or local honey to flavor the pieces. The sweetened pieces are left to set before loukoumi makers dust their creations with powdered sugar and cut shapes to distribute and sell. Also called Turkish delights, the traditional candies are made in flour-coated wooden molds and can offer unique flavors like bergamot and mastiha to visitors.