The Microwave Hack That Helps You Frost Cakes Like A Pro

Coating a homemade cake in a layer of frosting can cover a multitude of baking sins. Indeed, there's little that a generous dollop of Italian meringue buttercream, chocolate ganache, or cream cheese icing can't fix. From sticking the crumbly, broken slabs of a chocolate layer cake together to leveling the domed top of a particularly well-risen pound cake, a thick slathering of frosting is a cosmetic lifesaver. However, if you've been struggling with coating your cake with a flawlessly smooth layer of buttercream using only a palette knife and a prayer, we've got a hack to guarantee that your next gateau gets the show-stopping makeover it deserves. If you're a novice baker and don't have a fancy turntable in your cupboard, you can enlist the help of your microwave; specifically, the glass plate inside your appliance and the wheeled ring it sits on.

When combined, these two bits of equipment create a makeshift turntable that you can twist to help you evenly coat a cake in a delectable layer of lusciously creamy frosting like a pro. While you can use an offset spatula to smooth the top and sides of a round cake, it takes a lot of maneuvering, bending down, and extra effort to achieve a seamless finish. This isn't much of a problem if you're assembling a rustic-style birthday cake for a three-year-old that doesn't need to look picture-perfect, but it can be an issue if you're after a professional finish.