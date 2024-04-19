The Proper Way To Store Fresh Tomatillos

Knowing how to store tomatillos is crucial to getting the most out of them. With a tart and fruity taste, a firm texture, and a delightfully bright green color, these little flavor bombs can be enjoyed raw or cooked in a variety of recipes. Whether you want to make oven-roasted chile rellenos or throw together a tomatillo shakshuka, read on to learn the best ways to preserve your tomatillos and for how long you can expect them to last.

It is perfectly acceptable to store tomatillos at room temperature for a few days, especially while you wait for them to reach peak ripeness. If you need to use them as soon as possible, you can make them ripen much faster by placing them next to an ethylene-producing fruit, like an apple or a banana. (Just know that this method may cause them to turn a darker color.) Once they're ripe, it's better to move them to a paper bag and place them in the refrigerator in order to keep them from drying out prematurely. When stored correctly, tomatillos will last for at least two weeks, sometimes three.