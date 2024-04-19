Upgrade The Flavor Of Your Tortilla Soup With One Simple Step

Tortilla soup: a classic, comforting dish that warms the soul. But sometimes, even traditional dishes can benefit from an upgrade. Fortunately, there's a simple step to transform your soup from good to extraordinary. Now, you might already be frying strips of corn tortillas in oil before adding them to the soup, but are you keeping that oil to use as a base? This technique adds delicious crunch and infuses the soup with a rich, toasty flavor by caramelizing the sugars in the corn tortillas, creating a flavorful base.

To upgrade your soup, follow these simple steps. Start by cutting a corn tortilla into thin strips. Heat a neutral oil like safflower oil over medium-high heat in a skillet or frying pan until it's hot but not smoking. Pay attention, as the correct temperature is crucial for achieving crispy tortilla strips without burning them. Carefully add the tortilla strips to the pan in batches, ensuring that they are evenly spaced. Fry them until they're golden brown and crispy — about two to three minutes per batch.

The oil used for frying becomes infused with the essence of toasted corn, adding an extra layer of richness. Be sure to reserve the oil in your pot! This is your flavor gold. Use it to sauté your onions, garlic, and other aromatics for your soup base. Then, add your broth, diced tomatoes, spices, and desired proteins or vegetables. The oil will release all the delicious toasted tortilla notes, enriching your broth. Let the soup simmer and develop flavors for at least 15 to 20 minutes.