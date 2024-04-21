How Jelly Beans Will Help You Taste Whiskey Better, According To An Expert

Mandy Naglich is also a beverage journalist who runs the popular drinks Instagram page @‌drinkswithmandy. She has spoken to us before, providing us with the expert-approved way to taste whiskey for maximum flavor. So, Naglich knows how to make it effective yet fun regarding palate training. Her way of helping train your tastebuds to taste whiskey better is quite inventive too. "As you chew [the jelly beans] make sure to exhale out your nose. This brings more of the flavor molecules to your olfactory (smell) receptors, which send flavor signals to the brain," she told us.

Once you're done getting a sugar high from eating bags of jelly beans and figuring out all their flavors, it's time to put your heightened sense of taste and smell to the test. Have a partner choose a bottle of whiskey without letting you know what it is. You'll be the taster who will guess all the notes and flavors in the whiskey. Be sure to exhale out of your nose as you drink the alcohol. Then, take a guess at the flavors and have your partner read the label to let you know if you're right or wrong. Have fun, and as always, drink responsibly.