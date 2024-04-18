A Chef Explains Why Poultry Is The Most Versatile Meat For Marinating

It's true that you can marinate practically any protein you like, but if you want to experiment with a wide range of flavors, there's one protein in particular that reigns supreme. Tasting Table spoke to Jenn Segal, professional chef and founder of the cooking blog "Once Upon a Chef," to get the scoop on which meat you should go for that will work with practically any combination of seasonings and sauces. Her pick? Poultry, which Segal says is "pretty versatile and takes well to a variety of flavors, from citrus to herbs to spices."

It turns out there's a scientific reason backing up Segal's choice here. Poultry like chicken and turkey are much lower in the protein myoglobin than darker meats like beef, which means they'll have a lighter taste overall. This is good news if you want to make a potent marinade like in Segal's grilled tequila-lime chicken or our tahini-marinated Mediterranean grilled chicken, as your protein can sit back and let the sauce's flavors take center stage. On the flip side, if you want something simpler like an expertly marinated baked chicken, you'll still be able to taste all those yummy seasonings.