Let Buffalo Chicken Inspire Your Next Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Nothing beats a well-made grilled cheese sandwich. Dripping with melted cheese and backed by a savory, hearty warmth, each bite is pure joy and indulgence. It's almost impossible to believe all that wonder comes from just three simple ingredients: bread, cheese, and butter. And it only gets better from there. Believe it or not, buffalo chicken can make this all-time classic even more irresistible. From flavors and textures to countless creative potential, it's the upgrade you never knew your grilled cheese sandwich needed.
Buffalo chicken's main allure is the sauce. Although more commonly associated with chicken wings, its magic extends to almost anything it touches. A bold, unique mixture of spicy, tangy, and zesty flavors, it's a sensational addition to your grilled cheese sandwich. It kicks up the familiar cheesy richness with a pungent heat, layering in an exciting depth that sets the dish apart. With the savory chicken in tow, rest assured your grilled cheese sandwich is a stand-out at any dining table.
Another reason to give this pairing a try is the textural twist it brings. The already rich and gooey cheese gets a substantial boost from the tender, juicy chicken and velvety, thick sauce. These soft, indulgent elements strike a playful, compelling contrast with the crispy toasted bread, and if that doesn't make for an utterly satisfying eating experience, we don't know what does.
So many ways to have fun with this pairing
Although this pairing sounds quite time-consuming at first, because you'd have to make buffalo chicken from scratch, that doesn't always have to be the case. If you have leftover chicken (preferably rotisserie) or even canned chicken, simply shred it and toss it with buffalo sauce and some cheese. Then, make the grilled cheese sandwich as you normally would, and the dish will come together in just 10 minutes.
A buffalo chicken dip would also work spectacularly. It's an especially ideal choice if you like your grilled cheese sandwich laden with creaminess. Sometimes even the buffalo sauce alone will suffice. You can easily buy it at supermarkets, or just whip up a jar right at home. As always, just mix it with the cheese and your preferred condiments, then slather it onto the bread, top it off with an extra cheese layer if you prefer, and grill away.
A grilled cheese sandwich bursting with tangy, spicy heat is already quite marvelous, but don't be afraid to take it one step further. With just a sprinkle of bacon, you'll lace the sandwich with a delectable smokiness that makes it out-of-this-world delicious. Those who like a tangy, herby edge to their sandwich might like a drizzle or two of ranch sauce. And don't underestimate the power of a good dip either. A small bowl of blue cheese dip or buffalo sauce might seem redundant, but it's the key to a flavor-bursting goodness.