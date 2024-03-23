How Much Shredded Meat Can You Get From A Rotisserie Chicken?

If you're a fan of chicken but not as enthusiastic about spending tons of time in the kitchen, buying a rotisserie bird from the grocery store is the way to go. Whipping up tacos, fried rice, and quesadillas are some of the most delicious ways to use rotisserie chicken, and you don't have to worry about cooking any raw poultry before you do so. If you're making dinner for a crowd (or just a big family), it's ideal to know how much shredded chicken you'll get out of one of these birds before you get things going in the kitchen.

In general, you can reap about three to four cups of shredded poultry out of one rotisserie chicken. This comes out to approximately a pound and a half of bird meat before you slice it up. Of course, this depends on the size of the chicken you buy. Not only does a weightier bird generally yield more meat, a heavier package could also mean it's fresher and juicier. Rotisserie chickens tend to be about two pounds on average, although Costco's legendary $4.99 versions weigh about three pounds due to their genetically modified breeding process.