The Expert-Approved Tip To Turn Your Favorite Health Juices Into Sparkling Wine Cocktails

What if, in some crazy world, you could infuse your favorite health juices into an Aperol Spritz? Or, what if, in that same crazy world, you could do the same with your morning Mimosa, or perhaps a Bellini? You can call it crazy — but you're living in it. From bitter green juice — no matter if it's made from spinach, kale, or cabbage — to earthy beet juice to tart ginger and citrus juice, you can turn your favorite health beverage into a sparkling wine cocktail — and Tasting Table got the expert-approved tip on how to do it.

Booze and juice combinations are ideal for brunch cocktails, but when it comes to making them with your favorite health juices, Santino Carey, the Beverage Manager at the modern Japanese restaurant Mishik in NYC, recommends looking somewhere else for guidance. "Think about your local juice bar. What blends are successful?" Carey told Tasting Table. Whether you like apple and kale or pear and cucumber, stick with the combinations that you know work. Then, from there, all you have to do is choose the sparkling wine that best allows the flavors of the juice blend to shine.