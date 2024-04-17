How Long Can You Store Shredded Beef?

Since shredded beef teems with flavor and lusciously tender textures, we won't fault you for making a bit extra during meal prep. Don't fret if your eyes prove to be bigger than your stomach and you can't finish it all, leftover meat can easily be packed away for another day. The big question is, how long can shredded beef be stored? Well, that depends.

Shredded beef from tonight's slow cooker Italian beef sandwiches, braised birria tacos, or roast chuck can all be safely kept in the fridge or the freezer. The timelines, however, will vary. For instance, the USDA reports that cooked beef will last for no longer than a maximum of four days in the fridge. In contrast, freezing can extend that time frame by up to six months, as stated by the HHS. Just bear in mind that both of these guidelines only apply to shredded beef that has been stored correctly with care.

Whether shredded beef is destined for the fridge or the freezer, it must first be cooled (preferably) within a two-hour window to avoid the growth of harmful bacteria. At this point, the cooled meat can be portioned into containers or resealable bags along with some reserved cooking liquid — this will make reheating all the more successful. Lastly, don't forget to label the leftovers with the date to ensure the beef is used well before it goes bad.