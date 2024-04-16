The Cheesy Tortilla Dusting Your Tacos Have Been Missing All Along

Tacos may have originated in Mexico, but they're just as popular and beloved in the U.S. where they've evolved into countless nuanced versions. One of the most popular iterations of tacos in the U.S. is the hard-shelled taco, thought to have originated as a riff on Mexican tacos dorados, or "golden tacos," made by rolling fillings inside a flour or corn tortilla and deep frying them. While hard shells are sold packaged and processed at any grocery store, making them from scratch results in fresher, more texturally exciting tacos. Plus, frying your own tortillas allows you to try a cheesy tortilla dusting that will bring your tacos to the next level.

A viral TikTok hack, the cheesy tortilla dusting involves sprinkling parmesan cheese over freshly fried tortillas hot out of the frying pan. The hot oil will help the cheesy dusting adhere to the tortilla and bloom the underlying nuttiness of the parmesan cheese. Parmesan cheese seasons the savory tortillas with equal parts saltiness and nuttiness while also giving their bubbly crips an extra layer of texture. Considering the popularity of Taco Bell's cheese-dusted Doritos locos tacos, you know a DIY parmesan cheese dusting will be a hit.

You can use powdered parmesan cheese for a uniformly grainy crust, or shredded parmesan cheese for a slightly chewier, melted texture. While parmesan may hail from Italy, it's a common addition to Mexican street corn, so it'll taste delicous with the earthiness of corn tortillas and as a seasoning for flour tortillas.