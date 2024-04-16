The Easiest Way To Remove Smelly Odors From Your Cast Iron Pan

You've probably heard the advice to avoid cooking aromatic ingredients in your cast iron pan. The reason is that this type of pan can easily absorb strong odors through its seasoned layer. But let's face it, you'll probably break this rule at some point if you haven't yet already. So, what do you do when the smell of fish from last night's dinner or a lingering garlic scent left behind after preparing your favorite garlic-based sauce just won't go away?

Since you shouldn't use harsh chemicals or abrasives that could damage the pan's precious seasoning, the easy solution is baking your cast iron pan in the oven. This method will not only evaporate and remove the irritating odors, it'll also reinforce the pan's seasoning. Here's how to do it: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. While it's heating up, gently wash your pan with warm, soapy water and rinse it thoroughly. Next, dry it with paper towels or a lint-free cloth towel. Then, place your pan in the oven and let it bake for 10 to 15 minutes. And, voila! Your pan should be odor-free and ready to use again.