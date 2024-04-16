The 25-Cent Martini Is A Storied New Orleans Tradition That Still Lives On

In a world where a $25 martini is the norm and so-called luxury martinis are selling for $45-plus, it's damn near impossible to imagine paying just 25 cents, yes cents, to imbibe James Bond's favorite elixir — shaken or stirred. Let's unpack that bombshell. In his 1953 novel "Casino Royale," author Ian Fleming wrote about 007 giving a bartender explicit instructions about how to make what we know today as the Vesper martini. While we can't be sure what the super sleuth paid for said martini (did Bond ever pay for cocktails?), we can guess. Based on a quick glance at a circa 1950s Howard Johnson's cocktail menu, martinis were going for just 25 cents in the mid-20th century. Seven decades later, there's a place in New Orleans where martinis are still going for 25 cents each, And there's no time travel required.

Commander's Palace, an iconic New Orleans eatery, offers a luncheon special that includes up to three 25-cent martinis per person. To be clear, the throwback deal available Monday through Friday is anything but a bait-and-switch tactic. Patrons are not getting mini-martinis for a mini-price. The 25-cent martinis are full-size, and three is the limit. That's a rule, not a suggestion. Here's a twist: The 20-plus year tradition of 25-cent martinis at Commander's Palace connects directly to another iconic New Orleans restaurant — and right back to the 1950s.