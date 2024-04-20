The 'Beer Sundae' You've Got To Try For Dessert, According To A Cicerone

When you think of ice cream and sundaes, you probably don't envision the cold, creamy treat in a beer. But we recently spoke to Lindsay Jo Whirley, Newfields' assistant director of culinary operations and certified cicerone, and she raved about a beer-based dessert she stumbled upon at the Westvleteren Abbey in Belgium about five years ago.

She explained, "[It was] ... their delicious Westvleteren 12 beer (big, dark, delicious Trappist beer) served in a chalice with ice cream, whip cream, and rolled sweet wafers." What Whirley was describing was a beer sundae. "I would confidently say it is the world's most prestigious 'Beer Sundae.' To my knowledge, you can only legally buy this beer straight from the brewery itself." Of course, we salivated at the idea.

Years ago, I had a Kirin frozen beer at Disney Springs, which consisted of a swirl of off-white beer slushy that looked like ice cream atop cold Kirin beer. And breweries, like the Asian-American-owned Lucky Envelope Brewing in Seattle, make creamy dessert stouts like ube latte cream stout and peanut butter cream stout. There are also soda and root beer floats! So, it's not too hard to imagine enjoying a beer sundae for dessert. Plus, according to Whirley, making your own at home is not difficult, and we're all for it.