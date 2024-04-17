Go Beyond The Marg This Cinco De Mayo With These 3 Expert-Approved Cocktails

We would never slander the margarita, one of the world's truly perfect cocktails, but when an opportunity to celebrate tequila presents itself, you should enjoy the full range of its capabilities. With tequila surging in popularity, there is a whole world of tequila cocktails to learn how to make, even when a delicious margarita is easy to default to. And what better time than Cinco de Mayo to enjoy them all? The holiday celebrates a Mexican victory over the French back in 1862, but in its home country, it is a rather small holiday. In the United States, however, Cinco de Mayo has become a chance to honor and explore all things Mexico, and that usually means plenty of tequila. So Tasting Table reached out to Molly Horn, the manager of cocktail strategy & spirits education at Total Wine & More, for her recommendations on tequila cocktails to try this Cinco de Mayo.

Horn had three suggestions for the upcoming holiday that all highlight the best of tequila. Her choices run from the Matador, a juicy twist on the normal margarita formula, to the lesser-known Bee Sting, and finally an agave twist on an American classic with a Tequila Old Fashioned. Each drink highlights a unique aspect of tequila and shows the endless potential Mexico's signature spirit has, not just during the holiday, but year-round. Best of all, they will also make a great compliment to many Cinco de Mayo Mexican dishes.