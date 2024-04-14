11 Ways Distilleries Are Becoming More Sustainable, According To Industry Experts

All good things have a cost, and that includes our favorite spirits. Unfortunately, when it comes to alcohol? Our planet may pay the biggest price of all. Between procuring the necessary ingredients and materials, production, and transportation, distilleries tend to create a hefty carbon footprint. In 2012, a Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) study found that producing a single 750-milliliter bottle created more than 6 pounds of CO 2 equivalents on average (or greenhouse gases capable of contributing to global warming).

Now, while many distilleries face similar sustainability challenges found in other industries, there's a growing trend in the spirits industry to embrace production methods and processes that reduce waste, pollution, and overall carbon emissions. This includes sustainable spirits brands sold in stores across the U.S., as well as a general shift in business practices and production techniques designed to lower the emission of CO 2 equivalents.

To gain insight into what distilleries are doing to become more sustainable and less environmentally detrimental, we turned to industry experts: Cameron Mackenzie, the co-founder and head distiller of Australian distillery Four Pillars Gin (where I previously worked); Allison Evanow, the founder and CEO of Square One Organic Spirits; and the brand director of Tequila Cazadores, Jay Needham. After speaking with each industry insider and researching the current industry landscape, we can paint a clearer picture of the positive leaps taken by distilleries to improve sustainability. Here are 11 ways distilleries are becoming more sustainable, according to experts.