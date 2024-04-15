Ditch The Whisk And Use Soy Milk For A Waste-Free, Vegan Egg Wash

You're ready to bake some fluffy vegan biscuits to pair with tempeh sausage. The final step before baking most biscuits is to color them with a wash, and that wash is usually made with eggs. Well, ditch the whisk, and don't worry about needing to use eggs. Use soy milk instead as a waste-free, vegan "egg wash." Soy milk, usually made from ground soybeans and water, is vegan and, like other plant-based milk, is one of 22 ingredients every vegan baker needs to have.

We typically crack a whole egg into a bowl and whisk it with a little milk or water to create an egg wash. We then dip a pastry brush into this mixture to wash it over our pastries before baking. However, this often leaves us with a leftover egg mixture. (We usually cook this leftover egg in the microwave and give it to our dog to minimize waste). However, as a pastry wash, soy milk will remove the worry of wasting or repurposing the leftover egg mixture. With soy milk as a vegan egg wash, you only have to use what you need, and you don't need to whisk the soy milk like you have to whisk the egg.