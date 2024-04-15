Why Butter Is An Essential Ingredient When Making Candied Walnuts

Like the beloved Ina Garten famously says, "store-bought is fine" for some ingredients. However, when it comes to candied walnuts, the process of making them is so easy that we think you might as well whip them up from scratch. You won't have to worry about consuming any processed ingredients or preservatives, and you'll have more control of how sweet the nuts turn out. No matter what your technique is to make homemade candied walnuts, butter is always an essential ingredient.

On their own, walnuts are earthy, nutty, and slightly fruity which pairs well with the richness of butter. It's not just about the flavor, though. When the butter is melted, it allows the sugar, salt, and other spices to cling to the nuts. The butter will then combine with the sugars and spices to create a crunchy coating around the outside of the nuts for even more texture. The ingredient also ensures that the crunchy coating will almost caramelize so the nuts don't come out burnt. To elevate the taste of your candied nuts further, make flavorful brown butter to bring out the butter's own nuttiness. These reasons are why recipe developer Miriam Hahn uses butter in her simple candied walnuts recipe along with coconut sugar, cinnamon sugar, and sea salt.