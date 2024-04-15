Why You Should Avoid Air-Drying Your Cast Iron Pan At All Costs

Cast iron pans are like the superheroes of the kitchen. They're built from sturdy material, have incredible heat retention, and are always ready to whip up a delicious meal without a sticky mess. But here's the thing: If you want to keep your cast iron pan in tip-top shape, you've got to clean it properly and dry it thoroughly afterward. One thing you should never do after washing this pan is air-drying it.

Air-drying might seem like the easy way out but it's actually a recipe for disaster because it can easily lead to rust buildup. Rust develops when iron stays in contact with oxygen or moisture for a long time. So, when water sits on your cast iron pan while waiting to air dry, it's like laying out the welcome mat for rust. Those tiny water droplets start to infiltrate the porous iron and form rust spots.

And for the uninitiated, rust is not a flavor you want in your food. It's bitter, it's gross, and it can even make you sick if you're not careful. Plus, once this orange substance starts to take hold, it spreads fast and before you know it, your beloved pan becomes a corroded mess unfit for cooking. While you can remove rust from your cast iron pan using some innovative methods, it's better to avoid it in the first place. So skip the air-drying and do this instead.