How Much Should You Expect To Pay For A Good Bottle Of Gin? An Expert Weighs In

Are you a gin drinker who doesn't already have a go-to brand of the booze? If so, it's understandable, considering how many types of gin are available these days with varying qualities at a wide range of price points. You want to have a good bottle on hand to either make some of the best gin cocktails or sip neat to enjoy its botanicals — and, of course, you also want the drinks to taste good without causing hangovers. Before you head to your local liquor store, Jess Stewart, the bar director of Trust Restaurant Group – which operates restaurants including Rare Society and Cardellino – shared her gin-buying expertise with Tasting Table.

You can expect to pay as little as $25 and up to $75 on the expensive end for a bottle of gin, Stewart shares. Of course, this all depends on what size bottle you grab, where in the country you reside, and whether you're shopping at a discount warehouse or a swanky liquor store. To make sure you really like the gin before committing to an entire bottle, we suggest asking your local shop when their next gin tasting is scheduled for, or ordering a gin and tonic with the specific brands you're curious about at your local watering hole first.