The Unique Salmon Pairing That'll Bring An Asian Flair To Your Dish

Salmon has an infallible ability to fit right into all kinds of settings. From fine dining restaurants and fancy celebrations to cozy homemade dinners, this fish can make just about any meal better. The best part is you can never run out of creative avenues to either have fun with or tailor to fit your personal taste. Lovers of Asian cuisine may find peanut butter to be a stellar companion for this versatile fish.

The idea of peanut butter in savory food may sound odd at first, but it's actually quite common in Thai and Indonesian food. The two most notable examples are Thai peanut sauce and satay sauce, both of which rely heavily on crushed peanuts and peanut butter. At the core of these sauces is the nutty richness that this condiment is widely loved for, met with a unique spicy, umami twist. It works like a dream with the salmon's delicate taste. True to the harmonic nature of Asian cuisine, this pairing balances between deeply intricate, and vibrant notes — a striking contrast that gives the dish layers and complexity. The flavor marvel aside, you're also rewarded with peanut butter's thick texture. It coats the fish, lending its flaky texture a lusciousness that melts decadently onto the taste buds.