A Cicerone Explains How To Choose The Best Beer Pairing For Spicy Dishes

Washing down your dinner with a cold beer is always satisfying, and beer might just be at its most magical with spicy food. There are many classic beer and food pairings, and something about how refreshing beer can be makes it feel that much better than wine or cocktails when your meal has a little heat. The only issue is that the beer world is very diverse, and not every style is going to tame that heat or taste refreshing when served with something spicy. In fact, even some of the more obvious choices might not work as well as you think. That's why Tasting Table asked Lindsay Jo Whirley, certified cicerone and assistant director of culinary operations at Newfields in Indiana, how she would go about making the choice.

The top advice Whirley had for us was: "When seeking a beer companion to food when dealing with spice, it is integral to match strength of spice to strength of the beer. You will want a beer that can stand its ground." She explained that a spicy dish can easily overpower lighter beers, especially light-bodied American lagers that might seem like a natural option given how refreshing they are. However, she went on to note that for some people "the other side of this power dynamic that can also be enjoyable ... is to let the spice take the lead, and pair a less flavorfully powerful beer like a crispy Mexican lager served ice-cold with the dish."