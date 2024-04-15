Gordon Ramsay's Brilliant Tip To Stop Plastic Wrap From Sticking To Itself

Plastic cling wrap is one of those inventions that doesn't get the accolades it deserves. This wrap has so many uses. From wrapping up leftovers to ensuring you can roll out and transfer a perfect pie crust to its tin to using it like Gordon Ramsay to cover a cutting board as he does in his MasterClass lessons, plastic cling wrap is a kitchen essential. However, its one drawback is that it sticks to itself and doesn't always stay in place. But don't fret, because Ramsay's ultimate cooking tip may be the genius way he deals with this pesky plastic wrap when it doesn't want to behave. Ramsay recommends dampening the surface of whatever you are using it on and the cling wrap will stay put.

This little hack, which is easy to perform, can make all the difference when you are making beef wellington and you need to layer that prosciutto and mushroom mixture before adding the tenderloin and rolling it into a log. It also comes in handy when you are making an easy pumpkin roll cake with cream cheese filling or any type of dish that needs to go in the fridge to set.