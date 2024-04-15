Make Bear Claws Savory With A Unique Twist On A Classic Sandwich
Bear claws: They conjure images of sweet indulgence, but what if we told you they could be transformed in a whole new way? Instead of relying on bear claws to be a sweet treat paired with your morning coffee, it's time to rethink how the flaky pastry meets savory flavors in a familiar, whimsical shape.
Traditionally, bear claws are crafted from a rich, buttery dough that's specific to this style of pastry. Filled with sweet almond paste or cinnamon-spiced fillings, these treats tend to be sweet. But with a few substitutions, it is easy to make bear claws savory. Better yet, you can customize the flavors to suit your personal preferences.
When deciding what ingredients to use for savory bear claws, consider which flavors of savory croissants you typically go for. For example, spinach with Swiss cheese is always a classic. Herbs with cheese — and maybe garlic too — also pair beautifully. For another spin on breakfast, try making spicy egg and ham- or bacon-filled bear claws. Of course, you can't go wrong with our savory ham and cheese bear claw recipe, either. You could even adapt our spinach, prosciutto, and goat cheese croissant recipe to fill homemade bear claws too.
Get the perfect bear claw shape and toppings
To achieve that iconic bear claw shape, simply roll out your pastry dough into a rectangle, spread your savory filling of choice evenly across the surface, and then carefully roll it up like a jelly roll. Using a sharp knife, cut diagonal slits along the sealed edge of the rolled dough, making sure not to slice all the way through. Gently fan out the slices to create the distinctive claw shape, and you're one step closer to savory bliss.
Before popping your bear claws into the oven, consider adorning them with a sprinkle of flavor-packed toppings. A generous egg wash serves as the perfect adhesive for everything bagel seasoning (like we use with our ham and cheese bear claws), poppy seeds, minced onion, dried garlic, or any other bagel-inspired toppings that complement your chosen filling. Not only do these toppings add a delightful crunch, but they also elevate the visual appeal of your bear claws, making them a feast for the eyes as well as the palate.
So, the next time you find yourself craving a savory treat with a twist, look no further than savory bear claws. With their flaky layers, flavorful fillings, and eye-catching presentation, they're sure to become a staple in your culinary repertoire.