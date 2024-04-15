Make Bear Claws Savory With A Unique Twist On A Classic Sandwich

Bear claws: They conjure images of sweet indulgence, but what if we told you they could be transformed in a whole new way? Instead of relying on bear claws to be a sweet treat paired with your morning coffee, it's time to rethink how the flaky pastry meets savory flavors in a familiar, whimsical shape.

Traditionally, bear claws are crafted from a rich, buttery dough that's specific to this style of pastry. Filled with sweet almond paste or cinnamon-spiced fillings, these treats tend to be sweet. But with a few substitutions, it is easy to make bear claws savory. Better yet, you can customize the flavors to suit your personal preferences.

When deciding what ingredients to use for savory bear claws, consider which flavors of savory croissants you typically go for. For example, spinach with Swiss cheese is always a classic. Herbs with cheese — and maybe garlic too — also pair beautifully. For another spin on breakfast, try making spicy egg and ham- or bacon-filled bear claws. Of course, you can't go wrong with our savory ham and cheese bear claw recipe, either. You could even adapt our spinach, prosciutto, and goat cheese croissant recipe to fill homemade bear claws too.