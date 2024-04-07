Prosciutto, Spinach, And Goat Cheese Shortcut Croissants Recipe

There's no denying the allure of a perfect croissant — buttery, flaky, and possibly sweet or savory, the baked good is an absolute staple at bakeries, patisseries, and even grocery stores. As beloved as the pastry may be, many people shy away from making croissants from scratch for fear of messing up the delicate layers or ending up with sad, limp pieces of bread. When done right, however, homemade croissants are simply irresistible — just ask recipe developer Jessica Morone, who brings us this shortcut recipe for prosciutto, spinach, and goat cheese shortcut croissants.

As the name of this recipe suggests, these bad boys are loaded with savory goodness, and that happens to be one of Morone's preferred aspects of the creation. "My absolute favorite thing about these croissants is the combination of flavors and textures that you get," she tells us. "The saltiness of the prosciutto pairs well with the creamy richness of the goat cheese, while the spinach adds a fresh, vibrant, and earthy element to the mix." You'll also find a drizzle of honey within each croissant, providing a subtly sweet contrast that ties the whole thing together. Croissants can be an intimidating pastry to take a swing at, but this shortcut recipe helps lighten the load, making things a little bit easier for both amateur and advanced home pastry chefs alike.