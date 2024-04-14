Give Canned Sardines An Extra Boost Of Umami With One Simple Addition

If canned meat sounds less than appetizing, a tender, salty, and savory canned sardine will have you rethinking your opinion. Other than acting as a euphemism for full airplanes, canned sardines are the cream of the crop of canned fish. They're meatier and milder than anchovies and often described as a saltier, slightly fishier canned tuna knock-off. They're substantial enough to eat whole, but they're also tender enough to break down into a sauce. Plus, there are countless ways to elevate canned sardines by pairing them with complementary flavors.

While you might think that sardines need a spicy or smokey complement to balance their intensity, mushrooms are one addition that can supply a complementary boost of umami to canned sardines. Encompassing a wide range of savory flavors, umami isn't as specific a taste as sweet or salty. Glutamate is the most well-known compound related to umami flavor, but two other compounds further distinguish its many notes: inosinate and guanylate. Fish contain high levels of inosinate, while mushrooms contain high levels of guanylate. Therefore, the marriage of sardines and mushrooms provides a spectrum of umami richness.

Mushrooms are a single ingredient, but there are a wealth of different types, each with unique textures and flavors to pair with sardines. Furthermore, you can use fresh or dried mushrooms, opening up even more possibilities for ways to incorporate the two.