The Absolute Best Red Wine To Use In Your Beef Stew, According To An Expert

Although it's not a necessity for beef stew, a good bottle of vino brings depth to the dish. You may add a splash of any kind you have on deck, but every type of red wine has its own special flair, and some are better for cooking than others. We tapped an expert so that you can pick the absolute best red wine for your beef stew.

Old fashioned beef stew is hearty and rich with French origins — Chef Kieron Hales of Cornman Farms believes the wine that's best for the dish should be the same. "For me and my family, it is always a good Châteauneuf-du-Pape. It really lands with all the right flavors ... and it adds great depth and complexity," Hales explains. The medium-bodied wine leans sweet and jammy, with tasting notes of berries, plums, and leather that are rounded out with thyme and cloves. While the beef stew gets a touch of sweetness from the fruits, the deeper notes give the dish that classic robust taste it's known for.

When cooking with wine, it's commonplace to opt for a slightly cheaper bottle. However, Hales thinks you should splurge a little if you can. He said, "For me, this is a special, big deal dish. You really can taste the love and time and thus, a good bottle of wine to cook with and one to have with [the stew] is a must for us."